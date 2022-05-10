Both COVID-19 cases and positivity rate are up again, making seven straight weeks of increases.
The Department of Health's Weekly Status Report published May 6 shows 32,981 new cases last week, the most in about three months.
It was a 24% increase over the previous week and a 59% increase since the previous report, dated April 22.
Though it's called a weekly report, the state puts it out every two weeks.
There was a similar increase in the positivity rate, which was 9% last week. It went up 22% since the prior week and 48% since the April 22 report.
Vaccination doses are headed in the other direction, declining for five consecutive weeks.
Florida is up to 150.1 cases per 100,000 population now, a rate exceeded by only four of its 67 counties: Broward (211.7), Dade (306), Orange (159.7) and Palm Beach (167.9).
But 23 counties had a higher positivity rate than the state's 9%, topping out at 14.3% in Liberty County, where the vaccination rate is 37%, half of Florida's 74%.
Only five counties had more residents get a first dose of vaccine than the number of cases it reported, while four had an equal number of cases and first vaccinations.
For the week beginning April 29, Sarasota County reported 626 cases and 122 first vaccinations, with a positivity rate of 10% and a rate of 141.9 cases per 100,000 population.
For the same period, Charlotte County had 249 cases and 57 first doses. The positivity rate there was 10.5%, with 132.4 cases per 100,000 population.
Statewide, there were 1,352 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday, 139 more than a week earlier. The ICU census Sunday was 104, compared to 92 the previous Sunday.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital's COVID numbers had been fluctuating within a small range from 15 to 23 but it reported 26 patients Tuesday.
There were no COVID patients in the ICU on Sunday but three on Monday and five Tuesday.
The hospital's seven-day positivity rate has risen to 7.5%. It reports that 79% of its COVID patients are unvaccinated.
It also reported its first two deaths in a couple of weeks, on Friday and Monday.
ShorePoint Health Venice had three COVID patients Tuesday.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local public notices delivered daily to your email account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Local weather information and warnings.
This week's top entertainment stories.
The areas top boating and fishing news will be delivered to you email every Thursday morning.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.