Florida’s COVID-19 numbers continue trending upward, though at a steady, not exponential pace.
Cases and the positivity rate have risen for seven consecutive weeks.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state reported 28,693 new cases over the last seven days.
That’s nearly 8,000 cases more than for the week beginning April 15, as shown in the Department of Health’s Weekly Situation Report published April 22.
The report is only published every two weeks. The next one will come out Friday afternoon.
The CDC also shows the state had a positivity rate of between 10% and 14.9% for the period, compared to the 6.1% in the April 22 status report.
But it says the risk of community spread in the state is currently low, with one exception: Miami-Dade County, where residents are at medium risk.
The CDC advisory for people in low-risk areas is to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.
According to the CDC, both Sarasota and Charlotte counties are seeing increases in cases as well.
For the seven-day period ending May 1, Sarasota County reported 508 new cases and a rate of 117.12 cases per 100,000 population. The numbers in the April 22 status report were 418 cases and a rate of 94.7 per 100,000 for the prior week.
Charlotte County had 167 new cases through May 1, with a rate of 88.40 per 100,000, compared to 132 cases and a rate of 70.2 per 100,000 in the status report.
Statewide, hospitalizations are up as well, with the Department of Health and Human Services reporting 1,268 COVID-19 patients Monday. That’s the most since March 23.
ICU occupancy Monday was 91 patients — one fewer than on Sunday but with 26 fewer hospitals reporting.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 23 COVID patients Tuesday, an increase of six since Monday. It had five ICU patients.
Both numbers were the highest since March 23.
Its seven-day positivity rate of 6.2% was is the highest since mid-February. It reported that for the previous week, only 40% of its COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated, however.
ShorePoint Health Venice had three COVID patients Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.