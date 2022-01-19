The state’s COVID-19 numbers remain near record-high levels, though there’s some evidence the omicron tide may be turning.
New cases set yet another record last week but rose only about 9%, to 430,297, according to the Weekly Situation Report for Jan. 14. It was the smallest increase in a month both by total cases and percentage.
The number of cases reported for the first four days of this week still exceeds the worst week of the delta surge but puts the state on pace for a total of about 280,000 cases. That would be a decrease of about 35% week over week and the first one in two months.
The high level of coronavirus still present in the state is reflected in the rate of cases per 100,000 population — 1,958.1. It’s about double the rate during the delta surge and more than 30 times the rate a month ago.
And 10 of Florida’s 67 counties had a higher one, led by Dade County at 3,216.6 cases per 100,000 people.
Glades County had the lowest rate, at 790.1 cases per 100,000 population.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 100 cases per 100,000 population is considered a high level of community spread.
The positivity rate declined last week for the first time in seven weeks, though by just 2 percentage points, to 29.3%.
Twenty-five counties had a higher rate, including three over 40% (Liberty, 41%; Okeechobee and Union, 40.7%) and 19 over 30%.
At 22.3%, the rate in Leon County was the lowest in the state.
Sarasota County reported 6,089 new cases, up from 5,010 and the fifth straight weekly increase. Its positivity rate of 25.9% was among the lower ones in the state, relatively speaking.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations leveled off late last week, then decreased slightly, but ICU occupancy continued to rise until Tuesday.
There were 10,893 people hospitalized with COVID Tuesday, down 697 from last Wednesday. But the ICU census rose to 1,505 on Monday before declining to 1,461 Tuesday.
Fewer hospitals reported on Tuesday than on Monday, which could have contributed to the decrease.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 193 COVID patients Monday, including some who are virus-free but not yet ready to be discharged. There were 27 patients in the ICU.
Its seven-day positivity rate was 24.7%, down from 27.6% in the prior period. But it reported six deaths this week, including five on Monday.
