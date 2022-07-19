Coronavirus

There's been some fluctuation in COVID-19 statistics during the current surge, but one remains on a steady climb — the positivity rate.

According to the Florida Department of Health's Weekly Status Report published July 15, the rate rose to 21.2% for the week beginning July 8. That's the highest mark since mid-January, during the first omicron wave.


0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments