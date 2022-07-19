There's been some fluctuation in COVID-19 statistics during the current surge, but one remains on a steady climb — the positivity rate.
According to the Florida Department of Health's Weekly Status Report published July 15, the rate rose to 21.2% for the week beginning July 8. That's the highest mark since mid-January, during the first omicron wave.
The number of cases rose again that week, by 10,445, after declining by 6,672 the previous week, the first sizable decrease since February.
The 78,245 cases for the week of July 8 were the most since early February, when the positivity rate was 14.3% but declining.
The rate has risen for 17 straight weeks since bottoming out at 1.9% in early March, after the first omicron wave passed.
Forty-one of the state's 67 counties had a rate higher than the state's for the week beginning July 8, including Charlotte County at 23%. Sarasota County's rate was 19.2%.
Neither county exceeded the state rate of 350.5 cases per 100,000 population for that week, though 18 counties did, including five that reported more than 500 cases per 100,000 population.
Sarasota County reported 1,322 new cases, or 288.3 per 100,000, while Charlotte had 593 new cases and a rate of 300.6 per 100,000.
The number of vaccination doses administered also rose during the week of July 8 after a dip the previous week, and the vaccination rate in the state went up to 72% after a small decline caused by making vaccines available to children ages 6 months to 4 years.
Of the 72,479 doses given, 48,617 were additional or booster shots. Just 1% of children 6 months to 4 years have received a COVID vaccine.
Statewide, nearly 300 more people were hospitalized on Sunday this week than last week, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, and ICU occupancy was up by 13 patients, to 421.
The state hospital census of 4,444 patients reported for Monday was far less than a tenth of the peak during the first omicron wave, however, and ICU use was less than 4% of what was reported then.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 89 COVID-19 patients Tuesday after the total spiked to 107 on Sunday, the highest number since February.
It had only six ICU patients but reported a seven-day positivity rate of 18.1%, the highest since January.
ShorePoint Health Venice had seven COVID patients Tuesday.
The BA.5 omicron variant continues to assert itself as the dominant strain in the country, causing more than three-fourths of the new cases being reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It's both more transmissible and better able to evade vaccines than other variants have been, the agency says.
