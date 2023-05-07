VENICE — Just days before the U.S. COVID-19 public health emergency ends, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared it “no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.”
It’s now “an established and ongoing health issue” for which the WHO’s International Health Regulations Emergency Committee recommends transitioning to long-term management, he said in a statement issued Friday.
The statement ends a health emergency the WHO declared in January 2020.
The U.S. public health emergency expires May 11.
Private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid coverage for COVID testing, vaccination and treatment will continue after then, and the Biden Administration has announced a program to cover people who are uninsured.
Florida’s COVID numbers reflect the downward trend that led to the end of the public health emergencies.
The number of new cases has declined for four consecutive weeks since a small one-week spike in March, dropping to 7,026 cases for the week beginning April 21, according to the COVID-19 Weekly Status Report published April 28.
The positivity rate for that week was 7.6%, marking the second consecutive week below 8%. It had been higher than that since November.
The report shows 25 deaths from the virus for the week beginning April 21, the fewest since the last week of 2022.
Fifteen of Florida’s 67 counties had a rate of cases per 100,000 population higher than the state rate of 31, with Madison County reporting a rate of 84.2 cases. Holmes and Liberty counties reported no cases for the week.
Sarasota County (26.5) and Charlotte County (29.5) had better numbers than the state rate.
At 6.8%, Charlotte County also had a lower positivity rate than the state did. Sarasota County (8.7%) was among 24 counties with a higher rate. The highest was in Madison County, which reported a rate of 14.7%.
Though more than 8,600 doses of vaccine were administered for the week, less than 700 of them were first or second shots for people starting or completing their initial round. The remaining nearly 8,000 doses represent additional or booster shots.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.