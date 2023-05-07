Coronavirus
shutterstock PHOTO

VENICE — Just days before the U.S. COVID-19 public health emergency ends, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared it “no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.”

It’s now “an established and ongoing health issue” for which the WHO’s International Health Regulations Emergency Committee recommends transitioning to long-term management, he said in a statement issued Friday.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments