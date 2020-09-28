VENICE - Venice Fire and Rescue responded to 525 Barcelona Ave., shortly after 10 a.m., Monday for a call concerning a possible drowning victim in a condo complex pool, according to a news release issued by the city of Venice.
First responders performed CPR on the subject, who was then transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
No additional information is being released at this time.
