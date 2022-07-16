The next Heartland-Southwest Bluegrass Event features two top bluegrass bands — the Pinewood River Band and Justin Mason — on Saturday, July 23 at Craig’s RV Resort north of Arcadia.
The Pinewood River Band will play at 2 p.m. and Blue Night at 3 p.m.
The Heartland-Southwest Jam Band will play at 1 p.m. to get things rolling.
Craig’s RV Resort, a highly regarded RV camping facility located 7 miles north of Arcadia on US 17, is the site of the monthly event.
Regulars to the monthly event enjoy plenty of Bluegrass jamming and parking lot picking throughout the weekend. Saturday features a Beginner Friendly Bluegrass jam with moderator “Fiddling George” to help beginners plus other experienced players to assist and guide anyone wanted to learn more.
Bring your stringed instrument and join in.
Admission: The Heartland-Southwest Bluegrass Bash concert is free for members of the Heartland-Southwest Florida Bluegrass Association. A $7 per person donation is requested from non-members.
Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion. Membership is $25 per year for a family unit.
According to the CDC, the DeSoto County, Florida community level is high for COVID-19. For that reason, shows are remaining outdoors. The event will be using more fans to move more air around and, hopefully, make it more comfortable.
Campsites: Craig’s RV has electric and water hookups for $25 per night. Dry camping is $10 per night. Many campers camp both Friday and Saturday night. On-site facilities include “Karin’s Kitchen,” a Saturday lunch concession.
Tent campers are welcome. Restrooms are available with hot showers. Camping is close to the concert area.
“Beginner Friendly Bluegrass” begins at 10 a.m., with a 1 p.m, start time for the show.
Craig’s RV Resort is at 7895 NE Cubitis Ave, Arcadia, FL 34266
Directions: From State Road 70 in Arcadia, take US 17 North 7.1 miles. Turn left on Cubitis Ave. Turn right immediately into the entrance to Craig’s RV Resort and follow the signs to the outdoor pavilion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.