A truck rolled up on a smaller car in a crash at the corner of Venice Avenue and Grove Street, near the Venice Avenue bridge.
Emergency personnel examine the scene of a crash at the corner of Venice Avenue and Grove Street Wednesday morning.
VENICE — A crash in which a truck crumpled the back and side of a smaller vehicle Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. caused Venice police to block traffic at Venice Avenue and Grove Street.
This stopped almost all traffic going onto the Venice Avenue bridge into the city by 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
One patient was flown by helicopter to a regional medical facility, while two others transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash: a truck, a smaller sedan and a SUV.
The Venice Police Department posted about the crash on Facebook, urging motorists to avoid the area while traffic was blocked off.
The Venice Gondolier will report more details when they become available.
