An Englewood man is listed in serious condition after he swerved to avoid another car but still hit it, redirecting his vehicle into the median of a roadway and finally into a tree.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report:
Zachary Glenney, 40, and passenger Audrey Shockley, 29, also of Englewood, were in Glenney’s Dodge Ram driving on Indiana Avenue approaching the intersection at Elm Street on Friday around 8:40 a.m. when he swerved to the left and collided with the front of a Chevy Equinox driven by Christina Ballentine, 46, of Englewood.
Ballentine suffered minor injuries.
Glenney was listed in serious condition. His passenger was uninjured.
Alcohol was not involved, according to the report. The crash remains under investigation.
No injuries in bus crashIt appears a school bus driver cut a corner a little too tight and collided with a car stopped at a stop sign.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report:
The bus driver, Ethel Ferebee, 61, of Osprey, was headed south on Oak Bay Drive approaching the intersection of Pine Ranch East Road after school let out Thursday afternoon.
The bus reportedly caught the left side of the other vehicle, driven by Gloria Ceinski, 51, also of Osprey, as it turned.
No injuries were reported. Twenty three students were on board the bus at the time.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jacqueline Francis, 53, 300 block of West Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: None.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kelly Lima, 31, 300 block of Seagrape Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Jackson Thomas, 27, 400 block of Duke Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
Mark Edwards, 43, 1100 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery, touch or strike. Bond: None.
David Smith, 55, 5300 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation, DUI. Bond: None.
Marsha Coats, 70, Pine Breeze Lane, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older (domestic), resisting an officer without violence. Bond: None.
Justin Edge, 31, 200 block of Via de Luna Court, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening
