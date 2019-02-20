A Sarasota man is in critical condition after his vehicle was hit as he turned into the American Legion driveway on N. Lockwood Ridge Road.
Arnold Davis, 82, was driving a Chevy Traverse, when he turned into the path of a Volvo XC90, driven by Jana Wingate, 35, of Venice, according to a press release by the Florida Highway Patrol.
This impact caused the Chevy to rotate in a clockwise direction before coming to rest in the right lane of Lockwood Ridge Road. The Volvo was redirected across the left lane into the median
Wingate suffered a minor injury and was not hospitalized. Davis was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Both drivers were wearing a seat belt. Alcohol was not involved, according to the report.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Shelby Lanehart, 26, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jeffrey Hodge, 39, 300 block of Hidden Bay Drive, Osprey. Charge: failure to comply with sex offender registration law. Bond: $1,000.
Keith Wright, 40, 200 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief (property damage). Bond: $2,000.
Joseph Hayduk, 53, 400 block of N. Shore Drive, Osprey. Charge: grand larceny. Bond: $1,500.
Jonathan Marks, 33, 300 block of Lenain Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Fabio Ormaechea, 21, 1700 block of Valencia Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $1,000.
Tiesha Fisher, 33, 100 block of Irene St., Nokomis. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Whitney Moeller, 30, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: possession of crack cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Tonya Hayes, 45, 300 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Manatee County warrant for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Brian Wirth, 51, 100 block of Portia St., Nokomis. Charge: driving wile license suspended (habitual offender). Bond: $1,500.
Criminal registration:
James Blair, 47, 900 block of Lucille Ave., Nokomis.
Michael Rosendale, 46, 100 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
