A 71-year-old man who lost his wallet the day after Christmas found it shortly thereafter. Missing, however, were four credit cards.
When he went to close the accounts, he discovered one of the credit cards had been used multiple times at the Walmart in Osprey.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report, Ryan Kutscher, 29, 300 block of Browns Road, Nokomis, had allegedly used the cards on Dec. 26 and 27 to purchase $4,296 worth of phone cards, other prepaid cards and miscellaneous items and food.
On Dec. 28, he was arrested at Walmart for an unrelated theft. In his possession were the unlawfully obtained prepaid cards. But he was released from jail before the cards could be more closely examined.
This week, Kutscher was arrested again and charged with 13 counts of using or possessing another person’s ID without consent. Bond was set at $1,950.
Domestic battery allegedA Venice woman was charged with domestic battery after she allegedly threw a glass of water, then a jar of salsa, at another woman.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report: The incident took place around 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25.
The victim sustained a contusion and bruising above her left eye, but declined medical attention.
Charlee Filban, 57, 900 block of Devon Road, Venice, was charged with domestic battery on a person 65 or older. Bond was set at $5,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Leland Frye, 34, 1400 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charge: failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Janine Shockley, 27, 4300 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Kristina Whitman, 35, 500 block of Glen Oak Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Anthony Vece, 37, 100 block of Braemar Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Sean Brown, 51, 500 block of Circlewood Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of heroin/fentanyl, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession or use of drug equipment, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
Robert Haga, 36, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (for possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon). Bond: $25,000.
Faith Monyhan, 20, 300 block of Faith Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession, simple assault, criminal mischief (property damage), smuggling contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $5,620.
Emily Hassberger, 21, 300 block of Shore Road, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Peter Sommeling, 41, 600 block of East Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: larceny regarding a stolen credit card, three counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Criminal registration:
Sonya Babineau, 36, 900 block of Indus Road, Venice.
