By GREG GILES
News Editor
Law enforcement is proud of its low crime rate in Venice, so when this year’s annual Florida Department of Law Enforcement statistics showed an increase, there was a moment of concern.
Crime went up in Venice by 4.5 percent from 2017 to 2018, according to FDLE.
With so few crimes in the area compared to other jurisdictions, however, there’s always the concern that an increase of just one or two arrests for Part 1 crimes, the serious ones, could skew the numbers, warned Lt. Eric Hill with the Venice Police Department.
Crimes are tracked for all municipalities and counties. It part of the traditional nationwide Uniform Crime Reporting program. There are eight crimes, or Part I offenses, (murder and nonnegligent homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft, larceny-theft, and arson).
Part II Crimes are “less serious” offenses and include: simple assaults, forgery/counterfeiting, embezzlement/fraud, receiving stolen property, weapon violations, prostitution, sex crimes, crimes against family/child, narcotic drug crimes, liquor violations, drunkenness, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, gambling, DUI and more.
On its face, it looks like Venice did better than the previous year. Serious crimes were down in just about every category.
In Venice, there were four arrests for rape in 2017; in 2018 only one arrest was made for that crime.
No murders in 2017 or in 2018.
Robberies went up, from one to two.
Aggravated assaults went down by one, from 23 in 2017, to 22 in 2018.
The number of burglaries went down, too, from 44 to 38.
Part 2 crimes also went down in many areas, including arrests for simple assault, arson, fraud, intimidation, prostitution, stolen property, vandalism, and liquor law violations.
So, where is the rise in crime? In larcenies.
They went up by 20 from 249 in 2017 to 269 arrests in 2018.
Motor vehicle thefts also went up, from 12 in 2017 to 16 in 2018.
But it was the crime of bicycle theft that went up a surprising 44 percent that is driving the increase, said Lt. Hill.
Police are still looking at the numbers.
Lt. Hill said the majority of reported stolen bicycles were left unlocked.
It doesn’t appear that it can be attributed to any particular group, or even a professional theft ring, he said, although there’s a market for high quality bicycle parts.
There’s another possible explanation. A change in reporting.
“It could be we’re seeing an increase in bicycle thefts due to better reporting,” Hill said. “As bicycles get more expensive, people may be reporting those thefts now, whereas they might not have done so previously.”
Mayor John Holic said he wasn’t all that surprised to learn more bicycles are being reported stolen.
“We have a good bicycle community now that we didn’t have before,” he said. “Everywhere you look in Venice there’s a bicycle. The bad guys are always going to find a way to steal things to make a dollar. Have you seen how much a bicycle costs today? They’re getting expensive. I was on a ride with a group of tandem bicycle owners. Some of those are $6,000 to $8,000. You can’t steal a car and toss it in the back of a pickup and drive off, but you can do that with a bicycle. Now, we just have to find better ways to lock bicycles.”
