VENICE — Venice just got a little greener.
Wayzata, Minnesota-born Crisp & Green, the burgeoning fast-casual healthy-eating franchise, which specializes in scratch-prepared and build-your-own salads, grain bowls and smoothies, is opening its 19th store today in Jacaranda Plaza.
The 2,770-square-foot location with drive-thru is the chain’s Florida debut. It plans even more stores this spring and summer for Naples, Sarasota, Tampa and Orlando, and 30 statewide over the next two years.
They’ll join other Crisp & Green locations in Minnesota, Texas, South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska and, very soon, nine more states from New Jersey to Colorado.
Franchisees Mark and Lori Mitchell of Osprey, who also own Jimmy John’s sandwich stores, wanted to get into something a bit healthier.
“I love salads,” Lori said. “And we think it’s a great fit for Venice to be able to grab something healthy and go to the beach.”
Steele Brands founder and CEO Steele Smiley, quoted in QSR, said, “Floridians are seeking high-quality food with great flavor that is healthy and they can grab on the run. We are grateful to be able to meet customer demand with fresh menu items and become the fast and healthy option in Central and Southwest Florida this summer.”
A Division 1 All-American swimmer, Smiley trained as an investment banker and started boutique fitness chain Steele Fitness in early 2000. He sold it in 2013 but never lost his commitment to fitness and good health.
Three years later, he quietly launched Crisp & Green.
He told an interviewer in 2020, “My plan with Crisp & Green was never really global domination but simply to give the community I started with healthy food right there. Little did I know how fast it would grow. It really started out as just a place for me to have dinner.”
In a recent interview with The Food Institute, Smiley said, “People need and desire to eat healthy, they just don’t have access to it. So, my job is to make that a lot easier.”
He’s made it so easy that the chain now claims a near-cult following, with 20% of customers returning three times a week.
Eating healthy is only part of what keeps them coming back. What makes Crisp & Green a lifestyle brand is its ongoing commitment to fitness, partnering with local fitness studios and certified trainers to offer complimentary workouts and bootcamps, usually held on the restaurant’s patio or parking lot.
Plaza neighbor Body by Barre will conduct a free fitness class at today’s grand opening, starting at 9:30 a.m., with a free salad or grain bowl from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bring your own mat.
Crisp & Green ($$, O), 941-837-2152, 1695 U.S. 41 Bypass South (Jacaranda Plaza in front of Aldi), Venice, is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
