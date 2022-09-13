SARASOTA — Karla Hernandez-Mats, running with Charlie Crist as lieutenant governor on the Democratic ticket, cited her family as an inspiration to her career at a Tuesday night campaign stop in Sarasota.

Hernandez-Mats told a packed room of supporters that her running mate, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist who is seeking to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis, is aiming to tackle issues like rising insurance costs, bodily autonomy for women, and housing.


