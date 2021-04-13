VENICE — The Sarasota County Croquet Club kicked-off the weeklong USCA National Championship with a Q&A panel and a Pro-Am event at Wellfield Park on Saturday.
“This is a very prestigious event and normally most places don’t get the national championships as quickly as we did,” SCCC President Hans Peterson said.
The panel was comprised of Peterson, the president of the U.S. Croquet Association, the founders of Jiminy Wicket and The Warehouse of Venice, and Blake Fields, the youngest player in the championship this week.
They discussed the decision of the championship being held in Venice and the future of croquet that relies on youth involvement.
Damon Bidencope, president of the United States Croquet Association, said Venice was chosen because of the quality of their courts and the active members of the club. The courts have a surface that is firm under foot, he said.
“There is a strong club commitment for the game,” Bidencope said.
Because of this commitment to croquet, the SCCC has undergone intense upkeep in preparation for the championship.
“It was a multi-month effort just to get the lawns in shape,” Peterson said.
The work actually started back in December, he said.
But preparations for events are worth it to the club. Peterson said these events attract new members to their growing club of more than 250. He also said it raises awareness around the community.
The second half of the panel actually focused on this outreach into the community, especially toward younger people.
Both James Creasey, of Jiminy Wicket, and Linda Banister, of the Warehouse Venice, talked about their programs that make communities aware of croquet, particularly students in the middle school and high school age.
“It allows kids on courts while being fun and competitive,” Banister said.
Blake Fields, 14, from California, has made it one of his goals to promote croquet in schools. Fields is ranked No. 13 in the country and has been playing croquet half of his life.
The Pro-Am event held after the panel were part of the efforts to raise awareness in amateur players.
The SCCC members assisted amateurs like Venice City Council member Mitzie Fiedler, who attended the event. The event seemed to be a success with many amateurs like Peter Jordan, of Nokomis, enjoying the croquet games.
The next event that coincides with the championship will be the Bullseye Home Services’ Skills Competition featuring the Warehouse of Venice.
The competition will be held at Wellfield Park from 6-7 p.m. Thursday.
