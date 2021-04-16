VENICE — The weeklong U.S. Croquet Association National Championship comes to an end Saturday.
The week has featured the top players in the country along with special events in association with local groups.
Throughout the week, events were focused on bringing more youth into the world of croquet.
Hans Peterson, president of Sarasota County Croquet Club, said he believes there is more youth under 30 in the championship than ever before.
"The (croquet) future lies with the youth of today," Peterson said.
The SCCC held its last special event on Thursday night with a friendly game between the top players and then small breakout sessions with students from The WareHouse Venice.
The Bullseye Home Services' Skills Competition was sponsored by Bullseye Home Services, a plumbing and air conditioning service, and featured The WareHouse of Venice.
To begin the night, many of the top players like Matthew Essick, Stephen Morgan and Sherif Abdelwahab, played a friendly game based off of aim from different distances.
Each player participating had to get their ball over another ball that was in the middle of a wicket. Each round, the distances varied to make it more difficult.
After the professionals did their short game, they went on to teach the students of The WareHouse some different aiming skills.
"We are truly grateful to the croquet club for opening doors for us," said Linda Banister, from The WareHouse.
