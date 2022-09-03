Crowley Museum

Visitors to the Crowley Museum & Nature Center can experience pioneer life in Florida.

OSPREY — A conservation easement finalized Aug. 31 ensures the permanent protection of the Crowley Museum & Nature Center, a 191-acres property in Old Miakka in northeastern Sarasota County.

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and Crowley announced the agreement via news release Thursday.


