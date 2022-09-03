OSPREY — A conservation easement finalized Aug. 31 ensures the permanent protection of the Crowley Museum & Nature Center, a 191-acres property in Old Miakka in northeastern Sarasota County.
Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and Crowley announced the agreement via news release Thursday.
Funds from the Sarasota County Environmentally Sensitive Land Protection Program were used for purchase of the easement.
“The preservation of this unique natural and cultural history resource is critical in a rapidly developing Florida,” Crowley Museum President Dixie Resnick said in the release. “We are grateful to Sarasota County and Conservation Foundation for ensuring that Crowley exists for the education and enjoyment of the community forever.”
The museum, on a portion of an 1878, offers visitors a glimpse into the life of early Florida settlers through exhibits and authentic pioneer buildings.
The property is a popular birding site as part of Tatum Sawgrass Marsh, the largest floodplain marsh in the Myakka River basin, according to the release.
A boardwalk winding through five Florida habitats ends at an observation tower overlooking the Myakka River and Tatum Sawgrass Marsh.
The property also connects to the Myakka Island Conservation Corridor, which comprises over 120,000 acres of protected land.
“The Myakka Island Conservation Corridor is a top priority for Conservation Foundation,” said Christine P. Johnson, president of Conservation Foundation, in the release.
Conservation Foundation has protected over 19,000 acres to date, including 16,300 acres in the Myakka Island Conservation Corridor, and is pursuing projects in Manatee and Sarasota counties totaling an additional 2,000 acres.
