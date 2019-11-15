VENICE — The Venice Public Works Department recently completed the upgrade of 30 old lighting fixtures at the Cultural Campus located within East Blalock Park at 300 S. Nokomis Ave.
The old parking lot lights were converted to decorative LED fixtures that will not only provide an improved look to the campus, but will also save on energy costs and produce a much higher-quality light.
The style was selected specifically to match the new lights installed at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
These decorative light fixtures are located around the Venice Community Center and the Venice Art Center.
The project cost approximately $48,000 and all the installation work was performed in-house by Public Works staff.
