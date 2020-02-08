SOUTH VENICE — A South Venice fire on Wednesday morning nearly destroyed an entire house.

The loss to the three-bedroom residence is estimated at $85,000, said Sara Nealeigh, spokeswoman for Sarasota County Emergency Services.

Sarasota County Fire Department personnel responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Olympia Road involving the laundry room and the garage at 7:28 a.m. Crews arrived three minutes later, and the fire was called under control at 7:51 a.m., Nealeigh said.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, who will determine the cause. Investigators were on scene as late as 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Friday, a detective with the Fire Marshal’s Tampa office said the fire appeared to be accidental.

The residence is owned or leased by HP Florida 1 LLC, a corporation based in Chicago that owns a dozen residences in Venice, North Port and Sarasota.

