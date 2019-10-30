VENICE — Citing “unfinished business,” City Council Member Bob Daniels is seeking to use a quirk in the city charter to earn a fourth consecutive term.
When the charter was most recently revised, in 2006, it included a limit of three straight three-year terms on the council. But it allows a term-limited council member to run for mayor — technically, a different seat — and serve as many as three more terms, or vice versa.
Daniels said he wants to remain on the council to avoid the loss of all of its “senior leadership” — himself, Mayor John Holic and City Council member Jeanette Gates, who were elected in 2010 “at a very rough time.”
Gates will be concentrating on the family business while Holic is running for the County Commission in 2020.
One of the things that require continuity, Daniels said, is the the city’s land-development regulations which implement the comprehensive plan adopted in 2017.
The LDRs are expected to be in front of the City Council for approval next summer, he said, with an extensive section on the environment. The current LDRs don’t even have provisions about wetlands, he said.
While he has been on the council, he said, the city has adopted several impact fees that apply to new development, with others in the works; increased utility and waste collection fees to improve the financial stability of those departments; and gotten back in the good graces of the Federal Aviation Administration over the airport.
The new public safety facility will be completed next year, and renovations to City Hall and the replacement of Fire Station 1 next door are moving forward, as is the city takeover of emergency medical services, which Daniels has backed.
Revenue the service generates could be used to further reduce the city’s fire department pension obligation.
“We’re on a good journey with that,” he said. Being a council member is about “bringing in revenue and watching the stuff going out.”
Daniels also has some new ideas he’d like to try out, including a citizen satisfaction survey like the one the county does annually and an account downtown merchants would pay into, with the money used for projects they’d benefit from.
His major concern, though, is seeing projects he helped begin through to completion.
“I think it’s critical that we get some of this stuff behind us,” he said.
