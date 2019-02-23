It’s been a loosely guarded secret around City Hall for over a year now that Venice City Council Member Bob Daniels had his sights set to run for mayor after John Holic terms out.
Daniels filed paperwork with the city and Sarasota County Division of Elections this week that makes it official.
Council Member Bob Daniels was re-elected in 2016 and will term out in November having reached the limit of three three-year terms as a council member. He went unopposed the last two elections.
Daniels spent nearly nine years uncovering fiscal waste, creating better ways and urging best practices to run local government and finding new revenue sources for the city — something he’s proud of and wants to see continued.
Daniels said on Friday there are big ticket projects, like how to fund the fire department, a city hurricane shelter, that he would like to see completed. That’s his motivation to run, he said.
“There are some very big picture projects on the horizon or in the works and Venice’s next mayor needs to have experience and be bold, like Bob Daniels,” he said.
Daniels has been both an innovator and at times a thorn with his no non-sense and aggressive approach to getting things done. It’s made him the go to guy on City Council for years. It’s those personal contacts that keeps him going, he said, and thriving in his current position.
“Everybody comes to me to get something resolved. I love it. There’s a solution for every problem. I have the energy and the good health to keep that going,” he said.
Daniels holds a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green University, a master’s degree from Ball State University and a Ph.D. from Ohio State University, according to his city website biography. He taught industrial technology and special needs vocational education; operated a restoration and remodeling company specializing in historic homes; served as a community college administrator; was manager of organizational development for GE appliances; and was vice-president of human resources for an international company.
Also from the city website: He is a member of Venice Theatre Guild, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, and Epiphany Cathedral.
Daniels serves as the city council liaison to the Municipal Code Enforcement Board, and is the city’s liaison to the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Sarasota County Tourist Development Council. He also served as Vice Mayor on City Council for 2018.
He and his wife, Nancy, moved to Venice in 2006 from Columbus, Ohio. They have two married daughters, two grandsons and two granddaughters.
Three seats on the seven-member City Council, including mayor, are up for election in November, making it a pivotal election cycle.
