VENICE — Darlene Willis has witnessed the newspaper industry change throughout her 44 years working with the Venice Gondolier.
"The amazing part is the changes with everything going through computers now," Willis said.
Willis was named the July Employee of the Month for Sun Coast Media Group, which owns the Venice Gondolier and Daily Sun.
Starting out as a typesetter in 1977, Willis is now a multimedia account executive.
"It's never boring," Willis said about the multiple jobs she has had and everything she does.
Before joining the Gondolier, Willis worked as a typesetter for the Punta Gorda Herald, which was later bought by the owners of the Gondolier.
As a typesetter, she would type out articles to go into a system. Willis recalled one time having to type an article from a sports writer dictating his story over a payphone in another city.
"He says to me 'We are going to make this a quick one'," she said about the remote area he was in at night.
With different technology introduced over the years, that has all changed.
After typesetting, Willis has also worked in production and page makeup.
In her current role, she handles some advertising accounts, helps coordinate special sections from the advertising side, and assists other sales.
"She is a can-do person," said Carol Moore, the Venice Gondolier advertising manager.
The two worked together in the mid-1980s and have known each other since. Moore left the newspaper for a time and came back in 2019. She said it was "pleasant" to have Willis here.
"She does add levity to the group," Moore said about Willis' sense of humor in a sometimes stressful work environment.
Moore commented on Willis' wealth of knowledge about the newspaper, production, and many of the customers.
"We couldn't do it without her," Moore said.
Despite the newspaper changing throughout the years, Willis said the commitment to local news coverage has always remained the same.
"It's always been that way," Willis said.
