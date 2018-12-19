Dave Pierce honored by Friendship Centers

Dave Pierce received the Light of Friendship Award from Friendship Centers Thursday, Dec. 13 at the center’s Venice Lights of Friendship dinner at Venice Yacht Club.
In presenting the award, Wendy Fishman, a member of the Friendship Center’s Board of Governors, remarked about his years, first with Venice MainStreet, and then his 18 years as business development director of the Venice Chamber of Commerce, including his stint as acting leader of the chamber after the untimely death of John Ryan in 2017.
In addition, Pierce was chairman of the marketing committee for the Sarasota Convention and Visitor’s Bureau from 2001 to 2003.
But it was his work on behalf of senior adults that merited the Light of Friendship Award, event chairmen Kathy Silverberg and Cheryl Pilch wrote in the event’s program.
“Dave has been instrumental in assuring that the chamber takes an active role to improve the lives of older adults in Venice and beyond. To that end, he personally served on the Friendship Center’s South Caregivers Resource Center Board of Directors.”
He was the staff liaison to the Venice chamber’s Senior Outreach Committee which was formed by a group of retired seniors who wanted to continue their involvement with the Venice Chamber. Committee members helped with the chamber’s Health and Wellness Expo and with an inter-generational program with the South County Y.
The Venice chamber is the only one in the state with an initiative focused on seniors.
Pierce also has supported All Faiths Food Bank, the United Way of South Sarasota County and the area Health Action Team.
Friendship centers operate low- or-no-cost clinics staffed by volunteer physicians and dentists to those in need in the Venice and Sarasota centers. The centers also offer a variety of daily activities for seniors as well as respite care for family caregivers in need of a break.
Erin McLeod is the chairman and CEO of Friendship Centers and Kevin Maisch is chairman of its board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.