VENICE — A woman is accused of aggressively handling several young children at a daycare that authorities are not naming under a new law.
Jamie Smithmyer, 26, faces charges of child abuse because of the incidents at a Sarasota County area facility where she worked. She was arrested Friday on three felony counts of cruelty toward a child without great bodily harm.
Authorities say the children were not seriously injured in the Tuesday incident.
Smithmyer lives in Punta Gorda, according to authorities.
The daycare is said to be in Venice, but a specific address and name for the daycare center has been redacted in public records provided by law enforcement.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kaitlyn R. Perez said Friday authorities are not releasing the name of the daycare involved “because of our in-house counsel’s interpretation of Marsy’s Law. Releasing that information could identify the victims.”
Marsy’s Law was an amendment to Florida’s Constitution meant to guard the privacy of crime victims that was approved by 62 percent of voters in November.
Another Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Douglas Johnson, also cited Marsy’s Law for why location is being withheld.
Now, crime victims and their families have the right to prevent disclosure of information that could be used to locate or harass the victim or victim’s family.
According to a charging document provided by the sheriff’s office, the victims’ families didn’t want information disclosed in this case.
Johnson noted the new law and how it’s being applied by the SCSO is “situational.”
A crime at a larger high school with more students wouldn’t necessarily warrant withholding the school’s name as it does at a smaller daycare, he said.
The Florida Press Association’s General Counsel Sam Morley said the Florida Legislature should flesh out the amendment to create appropriate exemptions.
“There is already a number of victim exemptions in state law including protections for minors, victims of sex crimes and domestic violence,” Morley said in a statement.
Morley added that it’s a “bad idea not to release information just blanket like this.”
Since the law has been in effect, some law enforcement agencies across the state have interpreted it differently.
Some of the homicide victims in Sebring’s fatal bank shooting last month were not named. Names of homicide victims near Busch Gardens were also not named under Marsy’s Law, among other non-disclosure examples.
“Broadly withholding this information can have unintended negative consequences,” Morley’s statement said. “Releasing the victim or locational information might allow citizens to assist law enforcement whereas keeping it secret might hinder their efforts.”
Without knowing what daycare this case involves, it’s not clear whether the location has had any prior incidents of alleged child abuse involving employees.
Charging documents were not yet been filed in Sarasota County Circuit Court for this case Friday afternoon, so it’s not immediately known if the crime location will be redacted from that. Smithmyer has a March 8 criminal arraignment set.
“Court systems too, will have to grapple with the provision,” Morley said. “What about victim information in court records — are documents going to be redacted? Are hearings going to be closed?”
Smithmyer was released from jail Friday evening on $6,000 bond. An attempt to reach her by phone for comment was not immediately successful. In an affidavit, she allegedly told the daycare director she was “overwhelmed” when the abuse took place.
Officials said they were alerted to the alleged abuse in a Tuesday phone call.
“A parent at a daycare facility in Venice witnessed a teacher through video surveillance, aggressively handle three toddlers,” according to SCSO.
On Wednesday, SCSO contacted the director of the school who said Smithmyer had been fired and admitted the incident was on video surveillance.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Smithmyer “is seen yelling at the children who were seated on a carpeted area. Victim # 1 (name redacted) was playing around with another child when the defendant walked over and grabbed him by his left arm. The defendant lifted his arm straight up and with such force that it yanked the child off his feet.”
She “aggressively dragged him” to a table and then forced him to the ground, it states.
A second victim had lined up with children to go outside, the document states.
“The defendant shoves the child back with force causing him to fall to the ground. When the child stands up, he is seen rubbing his shoulder. The defendant then grabs the child by his arm, lifts him off of his feet and drags him back to the carpeted area where she forcibly sits him on the floor,” it states.
A third girl is, according to the affidavit, crying as she approaches Smithmyer.
“The defendant shoves the child back with her hand. The child continues to cry. The defendant grabs the child by her arm and jerks her forward with force ... (Smithmyer) ... drags her to a blue rug where she tosses her to the floor.”
Authorities state the three incidents occur “within only a few minutes.”
The document states the childcare facility’s director confronted Smithmyer. Smithmyer initially said she was “stressed and overwhelmed” the affidavit states.
The report states the director told Smithmyer that the Department of Children and Families was going to be contacted.
“I don’t give a s- - - who you call,” Smithmyer allegedly responded.
“Thankfully, the victims suffered no major injuries,” it said.
Assistant Editor Andrea Praegitzer contributed to this report.
