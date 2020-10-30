VENICE — Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, which means it's time to replace smoke alarm batteries and clean and test the alarms.

A smoke alarm is good for about 10 years. If yours are older, replace them. Write the purchase date on the back as a reminder.

Public safety officials suggest checking the batteries in your weather radios now, too.

If you can't afford a smoke alarm or would like more information, call the Sarasota County Fire Prevention Office at 941-861-2290.

For more information about weather radios, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.

