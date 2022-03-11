Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13. And because Congress has sat on a proposed Sunshine Protection Act, it will end at 2 am. Sunday, Nov. 6.
The Florida Legislature passed a bill in 2018 stating its intent that daylight saving time be observed year-round in the state, and then-Gov. Rick Scott signed it into law.
But the change is contingent on Congress amending federal law to allow year-round daylight time and that hasn't happened.
States have the option to adopt year-round standard time on their own but need Congress to authorize a switch to year-round daylight time under the Uniform Time Act.
Both Rep. Vern Buchanan and Sen. Marco Rubio filed federal bills in 2018, 2019 and 2021 to that effect but neither has made it out of committee despite having bipartisan co-sponsorships.
The issue was discussed Wednesday in the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s subcommittee on consumer protection, however.
Currently, only Arizona, Hawaii and U.S. territories don't observe daylight saving time, while 19 states have passed a bill or a law seeking to make it permanent and more states are considering following suit.
In addition to setting your clock an hour ahead Sunday, you should also change the batteries in your smoke detector and weather radio, Sarasota County Emergency Services officials say.
The National Fire Prevention Association reported in 2021 that almost three out of five home fire deaths were caused by fires in properties with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that failed to operate.
And hurricane season begins June 1, with Colorado State University's long-range prediction forecasting 13 to 16 named storms, six to eight hurricanes and two to three major hurricanes.
Sarasota County Emergency Services Director Rich Collins offers these additional safety tips via news release:
• Ensure smoke alarms are on every level of the home as well as inside and outside any sleeping areas.
• Test smoke alarms monthly to be sure they work properly. A "chirping" sound from a smoke alarm means the battery needs to be changed immediately.
• Replace smoke alarms after 10 years. Writing the purchase date with a marker on the back of the smoke alarm helps remind you when it has reached its 10-year life-span.
• Use weather radios that have Specific Area Message Encoding. Other than a weekly test, the radio will only alert when there are concerns for the programmed counties.
For additional information regarding weather radios, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
If you can't afford a smoke alarm, or for information on smoke alarms, contact the Sarasota County Fire Prevention Office at 941-861-2290.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.