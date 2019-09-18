WASHINGTON – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is proposing to reduce the amount of five Schedule II opioid controlled substances that can be manufactured in the United States next year.
Under the proposed rule, the amount of fentanyl produced would be reduced by 31%, hydrocodone by 19%, hydromorphone by 25%, oxycodone by 9% and oxymorphone by 55%.
Combined with morphine, the proposed quota would be a 53% decrease in the amount of allowable production of these opioids since 2016.
Interested parties may submit public comments on the proposed rule until Oct. 10.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Alfredo Ramirez, 57, 3400 block of Blue Cypress Lake Court, Cape Coral. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Joseph Custodi, 55, 100 block of Nokomis Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Cherry Irvine, 43, 700 block of Cherry Lane Road, E. Strodsburg, Pennsylvania. Charge: grand theft, probation violation. Bond: $17,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kelly Barse, 51, no address provided. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Jarrid Broe, 29, area of SR 776 and Dearborn Avenue, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• John Johnson, 56, area of SR 776 and Artists Avenue, Englewood. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Scott Hill, 58, 300 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Portia Graham, 31, 700 block of Dedication Court, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Ralph Gross, 46, 3600 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Kennet Avedisian, 27, 8400 block of Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of petit theft. Bond: $1,000.
• Richard Easton, 32, West Bay Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $25,000.
• Rogelio Hernandez, 28, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Michael Walzak, 25, 800 block of West Porpoise Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Douglas Heroux, 57, 300 block of Marivaya Boulevard, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• June Raffaelli, 42, 200 block of Melvern Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
Criminal registration:
• Samantha Anderson, 32, 200 block of South Mango Street, Englewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.