Trapped

A gopher tortoise is trapped between two pipes that are to hold buried Florida Power lines along East Sklar Drive in Jacaranda West.

VENICE — Some residents of Jacaranda West are concerned that gopher tortoises may have been casualties of a Florida Power & Light project.

Permit

Tetra Tech's permit requires it to relocate hatchlings and up to seven juvenile and adult gopher tortoises before their former burrows can be disturbed.

Tetra Tech, a contractor for the company that's burying power lines on the south side of the road, is working under a permit from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission allowing for the onsite relocation of tortoises from up to 10 burrows.

Sklar aerial

The cartoon tortoise on this Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission graphic shows where gopher tortoises are isolated along East Sklar Drive in Jacaranda West. A contractor is burying power lines along the south side of the street on property that contains tortoise burrows.


Isolation

An isolation area was created to hold tortoises, though a worker onsite said he hadn't seen any.
