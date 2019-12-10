VENICE — Gulf Coast Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the Winter 2020 Gulf Coast Board Institute, a high-level governance training series for volunteer nonprofit board members.
The Winter 2020 Board Institute will consist of four full-day training sessions at Gulf Coast’s headquarters in Venice on consecutive Fridays in February.
Topics include the fundamentals of nonprofit board governance, financial and legal oversight responsibilities, and how to create a highly functioning and engaged board.
Up to 24 applicants will be selected to participate in no-cost training led by professional consultants who are part of the Foundation’s Invest in Incredible nonprofit capacity-building initiative.
Anyone interested must be a currently active board member at a nonprofit in the region to apply.
Only online applications will be accepted. The application and more information are available at GulfCoastCF.org.
A signed statement of commitment to attend all four training sessions must be submitted as well, according to the requirements.
The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Friday.
