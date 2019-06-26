By GREG GILES
News Editor
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation in the 500 block of Rousseau Drive in Nokomis.
An emergency call was first received at approximately 11 a.m., Thursday, June 20, and deputies responded with members of the Sarasota County Fire Department. When deputies arrived, they located a deceased woman inside a residence. At this time, detectives have identified the victim as Judith Richardson, 74, 500 block of Rousseau Drive. Next of kin has been notified.
The investigation remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Criminal Investigations at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.
Body found in burned house
It took two searches to find the charred remains of a body in a Sarasota residential fire.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, county firefighters were called to the 5800 block of New Covington Drive in Sarasota shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday evening. They found the residence fully engulfed in flames and were able to extinguish the fire without damage to any adjoining properties.
A search of the residence found no individuals were inside at the time. But a few hours later, after the U.S. Fire Marshal arrived, another search was conducted and remains of an unidentified, deceased, adult were found, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.
On Tuesday the decedent was identified as Jennifer Larson, 52. Next of kin have been notified. Based on preliminary findings, there is nothing suspicious about the incident, however the investigation is active and ongoing, according to a press released late Tuesday.
An official cause of death will be determined and released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Criminal Investigations at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.
Venice man found with child porn
A Venice resident has been charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography following a Friday raid, authorities said.
William Brian Slider, 57, was charged and jailed in the Sarasota County Jail following the 11 a.m. raid by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, assisted by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
A probable cause affidavit remained unavailable Monday night, with officials saying it might not be released until Wednesday.
Slider, who lists his occupation as “insurance,” was at his home in the 200 block of Altair Road when the raid took place.
A review of evidence confiscated at the home resulted in 20 counts of child pornography, according to authorities.
The charges were enhanced to a second-degree felony based on the content of the images.
Slider was released on bail on Sunday.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Emma LeValley, 30, 200 block of North Avenue Des Parques, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.
Michael Robinson, 50, 12000 block of Veronese Street, North Port. Charge: battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests:
Amaad Hicks, 35, 100 block of N. New York Avenue, Englewood. Charges: two counts of driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Marlene Hageland, 73, 5800 block of Adams Avenue, Venice. Charge: trespassing on a structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.
Keith Wright, 40, 200 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison. Bond: $1,500.
Michael Dexter, 27, 100 block of Lakeview Drive, Nokomis. Charges: burglary with assault, grand theft, property damage. Bond: none.
Kerry Klijewski, 48, 2800 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Judith O’Connor, 32, 100 block of N. Pearl Ave., Nokomis. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $15,500.
Jamie Vollmar Knoop, 41, 900 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Joseph Loori, 36, 2100 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation, resisting arrest. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Drew Clapper, 23, 9000 block of Allapata Way, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $2,000.
Jason Adkins, 25, 3000 block of Meadow Run Circle, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.