A man with a history of crimes including a Manatee County murder was recently convicted of another murder in Sarasota County.
Circuit Judge Charles Roberts recently sentenced Delmer Smith III, to serve three concurrent life sentences in Florida prison. Smith, 47, was already in prison for five years for second-degree murder and two counts of sexual battery with a deadly weapon in a 2012 killing.
Smith had a history of several violent crimes in Englewood, Venice, North Port, Sarasota and Bradenton. In 2009, he sexually battered and bludgeoned to death Georgann Smith, 36. Her remains were found by friends after she didn’t show up for work.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Georgann Smith’s death in 2009. However, the case went cold for a while. Then in 2017, a DNA analysis identified Smith as her killer. Smith’s DNA was found on the Georgann’s clothing from the day she was killed.
Smith was also sentenced to death for killing Kathleen Briles in 2009. He was living in North Port at the time.
Briles was beaten to death in her home Aug. 3, 2009. He husband found her bound with a gag in her mouth. She had been killed by being struck with a cast-iron antique sewing machine, court records show.
In that case, Smith was charged in February 2010 and convicted in 2013 of first-degree murder. Smith was sentenced to death.
During his trials, attorneys for Smith argued he had abnormalities in his brain that affected his decision-making abilities and made him less responsible for his crimes. Experts were brought in to show Smith’s scans were consistent with a brain injury which could cause him to overreact in stressful situations.
It was reported, Smith fell off of his motorcycle in 2009 — a month before murdering Briles. He was wearing a helmet.
In 2011, Delmer Smith was sentenced to life in prison for an armed home robbery in Sarasota where Smith broke into the home, threatened to kill the elderly woman inside, and dragged her around the home demanding to know where valuables were stored, the victim testified at trial.
“Delmer Smith’s DNA was the silent witness in this case,” Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig, the lead prosecutor on the case, said in a provided statement. “Justice for Georgann Smith was delayed for 10 years until the science of DNA analysis become more sophisticated and more discriminating. Now her killer has been identified and will be held accountable for her brutal and bloody death.”
Smith was also arrested in Sarasota County in October 2009 after being tied to a several home invasion robberies in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Police tied him to the crimes where women where sexually battered in the same manner. They were tied up and assaulted with a foreign object. He was sentenced to life in connection to one of those crimes after being convicted in 2011.
