A man with a history of crimes including a Manatee County murder was recently convicted of another murder in Sarasota County.
Circuit Judge Charles Roberts sentenced Delmer Smith III, to serve three concurrent life sentences in Florida prison. Smith, 47, was already in prison for five years for second-degree murder and two counts of sexual battery with a deadly weapon in a 2012 killing.
Smith had a history of several violent crimes in Englewood, Venice, North Port, Sarasota and Bradenton. In 2009, he sexually battered and bludgeoned to death Georgann Smith, 36. Her remains were found by friends after she didn’t show up for work.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Georgann Smith’s death in 2009. However, the case went cold for a while. Then in 2017, a DNA analysis identified Smith as her killer. Smith’s DNA was found on the Georgann’s clothing from the day she was killed.
Smith was also sentenced to death for killing Kathleen Briles in 2009. He was living in North Port at the time. Briles was beaten to death in her home. Her husband found her bound with a gag in her mouth. In that case Smith was sentenced to death.
During his trials, attorneys for Smith argued he had abnormalities in his brain that affected his decision-making abilities and made him less responsible for his crimes. Experts were brought in to show Smith’s scans were consistent with a brain injury which could cause him to overreact in stressful situations. It was reported Smith fell off of his motorcycle in 2009 — a month before murdering Briles. He was wearing a helmet.
In 2011, Delmer Smith was sentenced to life in prison for an armed home robbery in Sarasota where Smith broke into the home, threatened to kill the elderly woman inside.
Woman dragged out of her vehicle
A 20-year old was arrested for allegedly dragging a female out of a vehicle and beating her on the head with a closed fist.
According to a Venice Police Department report, the defendant and victim were driving home from a grocery store in the afternoon on June 14 when they began arguing about domestic issues. He became irate. Upon arrival at their destination the defendant immediately exited the vehicle, ran to the driver’s door, opened it and allegedly began hitting the woman.
Nicholas P. Degenaro Jr., 20, 1300 block of Pine Needle Road, Venice, was arrested and charged with domestic battery. Bond was set at $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Brian Sink, 35, 4200 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Alec Bannan-Matos, 24, 100 block of McCall Meadows Drive, Englewood. Charge: Charlotte County warrants for cocaine possession and possession of meth with intent to sell. Bond: $52,500.
• Tyshanna Douglas, 21, 400 block of Armada Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Elizabeth Zimmerman, 38, 100 block of W. Wentworth St., Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Rachel August, 34, 300 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $7,500.
• Denise Vastola, 45, 1000 block of Harbor Town Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.
• Jonathan Wottle, 29, 1700 block of Claw Court, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Valerie Burke, 28, 1300 block of S. River Road, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $15,000.
• Eric Warwick, 39, 400 block of Bellini Court, Nokomis. Charges: DUI (fourth or subsequent offense), possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, carrying an unlicensed firearm, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession. Bond: $11,500.
• Alvaro Fernandez, 72, 2600 Siesta Drive, Venice. Charge: Rockingham County, VA (Harrisonburg Police Department) fugitive. Bond: none.
• Leeanne Mardsen, 26, 200 block of Glen Oak Ave., Osprey. Charges: possession of meth, possession of drug equipment, grand theft, larceny, petit theft. Bond: $5,500.
• Joshua Fedga, 25, 200 block of Palmetto Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Richard Hennige, 50, 900 block of Hampton Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Criminal registration:
• Dennis Walsh, 53, 4900 block of Lemon Bay Road, Venice.
• Dustin Raby, 25, 500 block of Shadylawn Ave., Nokomis.
• Nickolaus Williams, 31, 1400 block of E. Pine St., Nokomis.
— Compiled by Elaine Allen-Emrich and Greg Giles^p
