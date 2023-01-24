Florida blocks high school African American studies class

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol on Jan. 3 in Tallahassee. Instead of easing up on a two-year culture war in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his anti-”woke” agenda as potential rivals for the GOP presidential nomination target him.

 AP FILE PHOTO/Lynne Sladky

TALLAHASSEE — Saying that an African-American studies course "lacks educational value," Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration is defending its rejection of the curriculum, while Black religious leaders and elected officials are pledging to "fight like hell" against the decision.

Black lawmakers, religious leaders and local elected officials are organizing events to speak out after the state Department of Education’s Office of Articulation on Jan. 12 sent a letter advising a senior director at The College Board that the Advanced Placement African American Studies course won’t be offered in Florida public schools. The College Board develops Advanced Placement courses.


