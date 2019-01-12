Next week’s County Commission meeting could make or break Venice Regional Bayfront Health’s effort to build a new hospital near the roundabout.
The commission is scheduled to vote on a comprehensive plan amendment changing the property’s designation from Moderate Density Residential to Office/Multi-family. Four of the five commissioners need to vote “yes” for it to be adopted.
They will also vote on an agreement for the hospital to widen East Venice Avenue from the roundabout to its eastern boundary.
Both of those items require a public hearing. A third one — an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2019-2023 Capital Improvement Program to add the East Venice Avenue improvements — doesn’t. The latter two items only need three votes to pass.
The hospital has already gotten approval of a rezoning petition and a special exception to build up to 85 feet, both contingent on passage of the comp plan amendment.
The commission voted unanimously in November to transmit it for comment by state agencies but that decision doesn’t obligate the commissioners to vote for it Tuesday.
In its review of the proposed amendment, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) noted that the estimated number of “gross daily trips” the property would generate would increase from 2,425 per day under currently approved residential development to 8,841 per day with a hospital and medical office building on it.
But FDOT is only concerned with arterial roads in the state’s Strategic Intermodal System. In this case, that’s I-75, U.S. 41 and River Road, not East Venice Avenue or Jacaranda Boulevard.
Projecting through a long-range planning horizon of 2040, it said that segments of the three roads would fall below their adopted level of service but that it would happen regardless of whether the hospital is approved.
Neighbors’ concern for the impact on East Venice Avenue is what led to the commissioners’ push for the hospital to widen the road.
Staff had originally urged that it also be required to address impacts at the roundabout and the intersection with River Road but the focus narrowed to the area directly related to the property.
In December, the Commission considered but didn’t vote on an agreement obligating the hospital to widen the road to four lanes and add bike lanes, sidewalks and other improvements. But there was a disagreement over money.
Although the hospital agreed to pay the full estimated $5.7 million cost of the road project, it wanted to be reimbursed additional mobility fees over a roughly 50/50 split recommended by county staff.
In a Dec. 4 letter to Deputy County Attorney Alan W. Roddy, hospital attorney Jeff Boone proposed that his client be paid the difference between the amount of fees the county would have received from residential development — about $750,000, which has been committed to improving River Road — and the amount the hospital is estimated to have to pay — about $2.5 million.
At a Dec. 11 public hearing, Boone told the commissioners that the hospital would be getting its own money back and that no public funds would be used for the road, even if the cost went up.
Two county commissioners — Al Maio and Mike Moran — seemed sympathetic to that position and two — Nancy Detert and Charles Hines — backed staff, with the fifth commissioner, recently elected Christian Ziegler, remaining noncommittal.
Detert told Boone that she considered staff’s offer “very generous,” adding that she doesn’t like the idea of the hospital paying the fees and “we pay you back.”
She also expressed frustration that there wasn’t a final agreement for the Commission’s consideration.
“This is like we’re negotiating your deal in public monthly,” she said.
Boone agreed that it’s a “lousy” way to work out a deal, but the only option because the commissioners are required by the state’s Sunshine Law to have their discussions in public meetings.
Detert tried to make it clear that she expects to see an agreement in January that both sides recommend for approval.
“I hope we’re not going to find ourselves negotiating every nickel in public again,” she said.
The staff memo recapping the previous proceedings and outlining the next steps includes the agreement with the staff-recommended fee split and doesn’t indicate whether the hospital has accepted it.
The Commission will meet in chambers Tuesday, Jan. 15, in the Robert L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 South Tamiami Trail.
The hospital’s project is the second action item on the Commission’s afternoon agenda. The meeting recommences at 1:30 p.m. with public input. It will be online at SCGov.com, under “Meetings on Demand.”
