By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
The Venice City Council spent hours Tuesday on a zoning amendment only to decide that it didn’t have enough information to make a decision.
The amendment was a proposal to consolidate The Bridges Commercial, Mixed-Used District and the Villa Paradiso Planned Unit Development (PUD) in North Venice into a single PUD .
Neal Communities has plans for a 1,300-unit housing development on the combined 300 acres, with a mix of single-family and multi-family dwellings.
Neal sought some modifications to the city code it the proposed GCCF PUD but the major sticking point was in its application for a condition-use permit to put gates at the access points to Border and Laurel roads for the major road through the property.
What Neal wanted: The company has developed a number of gated communities in the area. The roads in this PUD would be private, so it wants to be able to allow access to residents only, by installing gates, with public access in emergencies.
What city staff said: The city’s comprehensive plan contemplates a north/south artery east and west of Jacaranda Boulevard. The GCCF property is the only one remaining that could connect Border and Laurel and provide one of the arteries.
Neal’s response: The road can be public, as long as the city is willing to pay for it. Instead of gates off the boundary roads the developer would put gates at the side streets. But “if it’s a private road, Neal Communities will gate it,” attorney Jeff Boone said.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said that in her opinion the city would still have authority over the installation of gates.
What Council members said: Council Member Bob Daniels was most adamant about the road being public, saying he wouldn’t vote for a private road.
No other Council members took that firm a stand on the road. All were concerned about how much it would cost, especially after learning that all of the city’s mobility fee money is committed to improving the Pinebrook Road/East Venice Avenue intersection.
Pat Neal put an estimate of $7 million-$9 million on it but called that the “developer’s discount” — the amount it would cost his company, which already owns the land. As a government project, he said, it would probably total about $15 million.
And that’s for a private road as planned, with 10-foot travel lanes, bike lanes and sidewalks. The city might want wider lanes — requiring more right of way — lighting and landscaping beyond what is planned, as well as a median, Neal said.
How they left it: Both the ordinance and the conditional-use application were postponed to the July 9 meeting. Neal will provide the Council with a cost to build the road and the city staff will look at funding options.
It will also allow time for consideration of a “modeling exercise” a consultant is working on to aid in traffic analysis.
Council Member Jeanette Gates said Neal’s prices should be for what it would cost for the same road as private and as public, which would include right of way acquisition.
“I’m hearing horse trading,” Neal said.
“If it’s important to you to get this project going … we’re going to see how important to you it is,” she replied.
