By GREG GILES
News Editor
A controversial proposal to build a compact 39-acre subdivision next to Fox Lea Farms, called Murphy Oaks, is back in the news.
On Tuesday the Venice City Council agreed to grant a continuance on a series of land use petitions until late August, following Council’s traditional summer break.
Attorney Jeff Boone, representing Fox lea Farms, and attorney Richard Ulrich, representing the Sawgrass Community Association, both requested the continuance, citing material not made public until roughly four days prior to the July 9 meeting.
Boone also said it was unclear if the land use petitions on the agenda were a continuance of a previous application, or a new quasi judicial hearing.
Herb Lawson’s Windham Development originally submitted an application two years ago to build 116 homes on reduced size lots, located at N. Auburn and Edmonson Roads next to I-75. It was withdrawn after Council cited incompatibility issues, especially regarding Fox Lea Farms equestrian center, a major economic driver in Sarasota County.
Lawson came back with a plan for 105 homes last year, and received accolades from the Venice Planning Commission for is responsiveness to 16 modifications, like additional buffering, reduced house height to 25 feet, and assurances to keep noise levels down, but that was voted down by Council as well for much the same reason.
Lawson filed suit and two sessions with mediator Scott Steady were held in December 2018 and May 2019. A mediator’s report, issued on June 20, was supposed to be considered by Council on Tuesday along with a rezone application that Steady said had been agreed to by the parties. It documents additional assurances for more sidewalks, more turn lanes, and more forms of buffering, conducting tests to assure a pond excavation won’t affect Fox Lea Farms property, and a series of protections enshrined in purchasing agreements by prospective homeowners or community association rules to keep noise levels down and ban open fires, for example.
But it maintains the 105 homes proposed, which was a major concern for Fox Lea and Sawgrass.
Dick Longo, with the Central Venice Coalition sent an email to Council prior to Tuesday asking the board not to agree to the latest proposal.
“(Y)ou will be asked to vote on the developer’s latest request,” Longo wrote. “It is true that this plan has lipstick and they even added some rouge and eye gloss but underneath it is the same plan with the same basic problem. Too many homes for that acreage in that neighborhood.
“(Y)ou still have the authority to approve or reject the plan in its entirety as presented or, because it’s been through mediation, you also have the authority to approve a modification that would reduce the number of homes. There are various technical or legal reasons to approve 5 homes or 40 homes or 71 homes. We all recognize that the owners have the right to develop the property but 105 homes will cause irreparable harm to Sawgrass, Waterford, Central Venice and Fox Lea Farms,” Longo wrote.
Ulrich stated in his letter dated July 3 that the request to permit construction of 105 homes “is extremely ambitious, not warranted, and is incompatible with the surrounding properties.”
“This proposal has not changed from the original application,” he said.
The plan to permit 60 percent lot coverage when the present lot coverage for surrounding properties like Sawgrass is 35 percent, he added, “is not compatible.”
Council will take up the matter once again on Tuesday, Aug. 28
