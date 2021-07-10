VENICE — A 10-page agenda faces the Venice City Council on Tuesday for its final meeting prior to its summer break.
The next Council meeting will be on Aug. 24. Most of the city’s boards won’t be meeting during the hiatus either, though the Planning Commission may need to make up a meeting canceled due to Tropical Storm Elsa.
Among the significant items requiring the Council’s attention are:
• A presentation by developer Pat Neal on the widening of Laurel Road. The Council needs to define the scope of work associated with going from two to four lanes, including intersection improvements; lighting, landscaping and irrigation; and right of way acquisition. Other potential components include a linear park and a site for a park in North Venice that’s in the planning stages.
• A strategy for replacing City Clerk Lori Stelzer now that Danielle Lewis, who was deputy clerk, has resigned and relocated. Stelzer retires Dec. 31.
• Staff-proposed ordinances to amend the city’s future land-use map, zoning map and land-development code to make them consistent with the comprehensive plan pending the adoption of new land-use regulations.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Set public hearings on millage and the Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget for 5:01 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, and Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
• Consider allowing the Charter Review Committee to meet via Zoom.
• Consider approving former Council Member Bob Daniels’ request to be reimbursed $9,202 for attorney’s fees in defending against an ethics claim that was dismissed. The Council will also consider a proposed ordinance clarifying code provisions on reimbursement.
• Consider the preliminary plat for Cottages of Venice, which is planning to build 36 single-family attached units at 1775 E. Venice Ave.
• Vote on an ordinance establishing the Rustic Oaks Community Development District.
• Vote on an ordinance abolishing the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals and making corresponding changes in the city code.
• Consider a revised ordinance regulating permitting for special events, outdoor displays of merchandise and cafes and the use of city right of way.
• Consider a revised ordinance bringing the city’s emergency management procedures in line with recent changes to state law.
• Consider a budget amendment.
• Hear a presentation on the Utilities Department’s reclaimed water master plan concept and strategies.
• Hear City Attorney Kelly Fernandez’ opinion on whether the Council can hold a closed-door meeting on cybersecurity.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
