Dedicating school's new statue Staff report Aug 28, 2021 Aug 28, 2021 The new statue of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton was dedicated at the Venice Epiphany Catholic School Aug. 24.Saint Seton, the first American born Catholic Saint, is the patron of Catholic schools.The children's choir opened the ceremony, followed by comments from the principal of the school, Nicole Loseto, who described the history of the statue and its importance to the school.Following her, Joyce Keigher, director of Religion Education, gave the background of the Saint and how Seton created one of the first Catholic Schools in the United States.The dedication was performed by Monsignor Patrick Dubois, rector, and Father Thomas Carzon, with the blessing of the statue and those in attendance.
