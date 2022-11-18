VENICE — A former Venice High student pleaded guilty on Monday to a 2019 vehicular homicide near North Port.
Tristan Michael Burroughs, 20, was originally arrested in 2021 in connection with a car crash that resulted in the death of 70-year-old Thomas Roushar.
According to court documents, Circuit Judge Donna Padar handed down a mitigated sentence for the defendant: 11 months and 29 days in jail, followed by two years of community control and 12 years of probation.
Burroughs will also be required to pay approximately $1,146 in court fees and fines.
According to police reports, at about 1:49 p.m. Dec. 21, 2019, Burroughs was driving south on U.S. 41 in a Mercedes sedan with his brother.
The vehicle was just outside North Port city limits when it struck a Dodge minivan driven by Roushar.
Burroughs was 17 at the time.
Roushar, a Minnesota resident, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
Burroughs was arrested in February 2021. He was subsequently suspended from Venice High School. However, the Sarasota County Schools concluded in their internal investigation that he was allowed to return to school and extracurricular activities, as he was deemed to not be a threat to other students.
Burroughs played on the Venice High School Indians basketball team as a starting forward and center.
Burroughs was originally charged with vehicular homicide, participating in drag racing, and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury.
According to court documents, he pleaded guilty to the vehicular homicide charge
The court case against Burroughs went on for nearly two years before Burroughs ultimately offered his guilty plea for the vehicular homicide charge and pleaded "no contest" on the drag racing charge.
Burroughs' attorney Peter Collins filed a sentencing memorandum recommending mitigation Nov. 9.
In the document, Collins said that the defendant has been unable to apply to college or apply to join the U.S. Army while the charges from the case are pending.
The document cited 86 letters of support for Burroughs from family, friends, school officials, and local religious leaders to support a mitigated sentence of two years of community control and four years of probation.
The memorandum also claims that the reason Burroughs was driving was to help his brother retrieve a water bottle the latter had left at a barber shop.
The Venice Gondolier left a voice message seeking comment from Collins' office or the Burroughs family. As of Friday afternoon, no response has been received.
Attempts to contact Thomas Roushar's family for comment were also unsuccessful.
Roushar's son, Chris Roushar, previously said that initial reporting on the car crash by the paper was “one-sided” and “basically makes (the defendant) out to be the victim.”
