VENICE — Residents of North Venice may have to wait a couple more weeks to learn what the Planning Commission thinks of developer Pat Neal’s proposed shopping center.
An hours-long Commission meeting in January in front of dozens of opponents was continued to Tuesday. But the applicant, Border and Jacaranda Holdings LLC, a Neal company, is seeking a second continuance, to March 7.
Attorney Dan Lobeck, representing the North Venice Neighborhood Alliance, has advised that he doesn’t object to a delay, but it’s up to the Commission whether to grant one even though the parties have agreed to it.
The Commission was also scheduled to get its first look at an ordinance incorporating the changes to the land-development regulations negotiated with Venice Unites, but that item has been pulled from the agenda so that additional public notice can be given.
It will make a recommendation to the Council, which will need to vote on the ordinance at two separate meetings.
Other business
Still on the agenda for Tuesday are:
• A site-and-development plan for the addition of a sixth court at the Sarasota County Croquet Club in Wellfield Park. The club also wants to install four shade structures, additional pavers and landscaping and lighting, according to the staff report. The project would require moving one disc golf basket.
• A variance application for Unit 29 at 872 Whitecap Circle, to reduce the waterfront setback to 14 feet for the installation of a shade structure over an existing patio.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.