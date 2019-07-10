Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
Progress is picking up again at the new Jacaranda Ace Hardware at 337-341 Jacaranda Boulevard next to Publix in Jacaranda Commons Shopping Center. Owner, Chandler Short confirmed following some construction delays work has resumed.
The interior buildout will take several weeks as it is a large store occupying two existing units with around 5,000 square feet internal clearance. He is anticipating open toward the end of August and is currently hiring.
Manhattan designer
Inspired by the natural environment and effortless aesthetic of the Sunshine State, Manhattan-based interior designer and interior design blogger Sarah Baynes brings her chic sensibility to the Sarasota Manatee region of Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Specializing in residential and commercial interiors, she focuses on creating environments with a “fresh, sophisticated perspective.” She creates impactful interiors with a “classic mix of modern and traditional elements, resulting in a timeless look.” Visit SarahBaynes.com.
Golfers diary note
Venice Area Board of Realtors will hold their Scholarship Golf Tournament at Waterford Golf Club on Saturday, Oct. 12, for individual and team golfers. Registration at 7:30 a.m. shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Tickets $85 includes golf, breakfast, lunch and drinks on the course, raffles and prizes. Call 941-484-0614.
New toys arrived
Betty Ehik advises she and her son, Michael Ehik owner of Celebration Corner at 303 W. Venice Ave. have recently returned from an International Toy Fair with all the new 2019 toys that are available at the store.
Open as usual
Despite rumors, Mothers Cupboard Spice Shoppe at 208 W. Miami Ave. is not going anywhere said Suzanne Andrews. We are open Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. call 941-525-8041.
Pike joins Sotheby’s
Local realtor, Martha Pike is joining Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.
A Venice native, Pike has been a licensed real estate agent since 1997.
Before joining Sotheby’s Realty at 400 Barcelona Ave., Pike worked for Michael Saunders and Company where she earned awards as a top producer, marketing, listing and selling area properties from multimillion-dollar Casey Key homes to a wide variety of homes in all price ranges. Call 941-716-4392.

