VENICE — Law enforcement resurrected deleted child porn on what was essentially a discarded laptop computer that hasn’t been accessed in over a decade — and succeeded in using it to get a conviction.
William Willis, 71, of Venice, was found guilty Sept. 2 of three counts of child porn possession found on an old HP laptop computer.
He won’t see any added jail time, however.
He was sentenced under a plea deal to five years probation and a lifetime as a registered sex offender for downloads that allegedly took place 12 — 16 years ago.
A chat group recently resurrected one of the images in the case that allowed detectives to link it to Willis.
He was arrested for allegedly sending a pornographic image to someone from the chat group, according to an arrest report.
Defense attorney Peter Aiken, of Aiken and O’Halloran of Sarasota, said the arrest report was incorrect.
Willis didn’t send any porn, Aiken said. Instead, law enforcement believes Willis may have told another chat group member where to find the porn on the internet — although that was not proven in court.
Not only did Aiken dispute the claim, but he filed a motion to dismiss all 13 of the original charges citing statute of limitations.
The State Attorneys Office and Willis, through Aiken, agreed to a plea deal with no jail time for Willis. Recent cases involving child porn possession have resulted in decades long sentences.
“The reality is there is always a risk if you don’t win,” Aiken said. “Then the client could be facing jail. He’s an elderly man. He could have been facing more than 10 years in jail. The motion to dismiss precipitated the offer to straight probation. It was a difficult decision. It was either gamble, or take a sure thing, which is probation.”
Giving up his motion to dismiss was a tough for Aiken.
“Had he been in his 30’s or 40’s, I would have gone forward with the case. But with a person in his 70’s, you can’t gamble,” Aiken said.
A forensics report stated the child porn files had been deleted long ago, but forensics experts resurrected some of them from the trash bin, long after the three-year statute of limitations expired. The computer hadn’t been accessed for over a decade, noted the forensic report.
“There’s no dispute the images all occurred over 10 years ago,” Aiken said. “No one has had control over those images for a decade, except law enforcement. The file-create-date, file-modified-date, and file-access-date … all of this was over 10 years ago.”
“The lesson is, even if a person downloads (on purpose or accidentally) a bad image and deletes it, they may not be able to retrieve it, but the police can,” Aiken said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.