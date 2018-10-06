Democratic Party officers in U.S. House of Representatives Congressional District 17 have chosen a replacement candidate for the late April Freeman.
Allen Ellison was selected.
Ellison had previously run for the District 17 in 2016, but was disqualified due to a mix-up in the filing fee. He founded the Center for Economic & Policy Development Inc. to foster economic growth throughout Central Florida and rural parts of the country.
“After years of constant obstruction in Congress, resulting in division, failed progress and a government shutdown that has cost us almost a billion dollars, it is clear that we must ignite new thinking, restore hope and revive the idea that together, we can move this country forward,” Ellison, of Sebring, said in a statement.
A conference call was scheduled for 9 p.m. Monday evening to select a candidate, after United States District Judge Elizabeth Kovachevich ruled earlier that day that two Democrat candidate hopefuls, Pam Keith and R. David Walker, would not be eligible to compete for the nomination. Keith and Walker ran for previous offices this same election cycle and lost.
According to Florida statute, candidates who already competed once for elected office during an election cycle cannot run again. Keith and Walker challenged this statute, delaying deliberations from Saturday to Monday.
Each candidate for Monday’s vacancy vote had three minutes to introduce themselves, but Democratic Party officers were informed ahead of time of their names.
“We congratulate Allen on his nomination, and thank everyone who stepped up to run under such unfortunate circumstances,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo. “This has been a difficult process for everyone involved as April was a beloved member of the Democratic Party. We know Allen will continue the hard work she started to turn Florida’s 17th Congressional District blue.”
The Republican party is the dominant party in Congressional District 17 at 43.4 percent as of July 30, according to the Florida Department of State Division of Elections, while 29.8 percent of voters in the district are registered as Democrat, and 26.2 percent are registered under No Party Affiliation.
“I’m delighted that Mr. Ellison was selected to fight for Florida’s Congressional District 17,” said Charlotte County Democratic Chair Patrick Hurley. “He will fight for the people throughout the district. He has a strong grasp on the various needs of our vast community. He’s articulated the urgent reality of severe problems in areas including, our environment, education, economic frailty and agricultural areas.”
The need for a replacement arose last week after Freeman’s sudden death. Her name will still be printed on the ballot, but a vote for Freeman will go toward Ellison.
“The very real lives of our neighbors and citizens are being hurt by the rampant greed and overt corruption in Washington,” Hurley said. “It will take a serious and compassionate leader like Mr. Ellison to help change that culture.”
Ellison will face off with Republican candidate State Sen. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) in the Nov. 6 general election.
