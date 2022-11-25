SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Democratic Party is supporting Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen amid School Board talks of terminating his contract.
The party’s statement of support for Asplen followed a 4-1 vote by the Sarasota County Schools Board on Nov. 22 to hold a special session on Dec. 2 to consider terminating his contract. The Dec. 2 special meeting was then moved 5 p.m. Nov. 29.
According to the release, the party believes the well-being of the students is "paramount."
“Sarasota’s public schools are second in the state thanks in no small part to Dr. Asplen, who came to us from St. John’s County, where he helped make their schools first in the state,” said JoAnne DeVries, chair of the Sarasota County Democratic Party. “How can this extremist board justify their disavowal of a highly effective leader? How will they explain that to school children and their parents?
"This is just about perpetuating the board’s culture war and making a political statement.”
Asplen took office in August 2020, just as the district was preparing to reopen schools after being closed due to COVID-19.
In his first annual evaluation in 2021, board members Karen Rose and Bridget Ziegler joined the other members in voting unanimously that he be rated “highly effective," a news release stated.
“A little more than one year later, board members Rose, Ziegler, Enos and Marinelli appear ready to sacrifice him to their extremist right-wing base, which is still seething over mask mandates,” DeVries said. “The loud minority blames the superintendent for the mandate, even though it was the 2020 school board that chose to protect children and their families.
“This is the first attempt of the new board to create chaos in our public schools,” she said. “What well-credentialed educator will want to take the job of superintendent in our schools after a fiasco like this? Make no mistake: The ultimate goal of the extremists pushing the board’s agenda is to defund public schools and replace them with for-profit charter schools.”
As in all Florida counties, test scores in the Sarasota County Schools district dipped during the pandemic, but they have been recovering recently, the news release stated. Sarasota County Schools remains among the top performing districts in the state.
The Sarasota County Democratic Party is calling on the community to join the special board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 29 in the School Board Chambers, 1980 Landings Blvd., Sarasota.
