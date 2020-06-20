NOKOMIS — Genesis Dental Clinic, in Palm Square in Nokomis for 22 years, is moving — but it’s not confirmed where.
The clinic, which caters to low-income clients, has operated there for more than two decades, accepting partial payments and using volunteer medical professionals to provide services.
A fitness center will take over the clinic’s current unit and three others in the plaza. The landlord gave 30 days’ notice for current occupants to vacate the premises.
James McCloud, president and CEO of Genesis Health Services, was looking at real estate in Nokomis and Sarasota with Maria Eberle on Thursday. He signed a tentative agreement for a unit in Sarasota near Sarasota Memorial Hospital, but remains hopeful of remaining in Nokomis.
McCloud began the clinic in 1998. Eberle is a volunteer project manager for the clinic’s move.
“Nokomis is like home to us,” McCloud said. “We did all our research back then and saw that South County had a very high need for affordable service, so we chose to go to Venice, where we had a halfway house, and started the dental clinic in Nokomis — all on our own dime.”
On an average day 10-14 clients are treated at Genesis. All patients must pay something. Some dentists are volunteers; specialists are paid a flat fee of $500 no matter how many patients they see.
“We stay open sometimes until 9 p.m., until every last patient is seen,” receptionist Kyle Mabe said, who handled a steady stream of calls Thursday. “We offer services for those who can’t afford it anywhere else.”
McCloud said the clinic had survived COVID-19 while only offering emergency dental services and now accepts dental insurance. He said the clinic predates nonprofits that have assisted South County in recent years.
A new Genesis Health Services medical and dental center that opened last year in Palmetto is flourishing, he said.
“There was a whole different in reception in Manatee County,” McCloud said. “We’re very proud of the community support we’ve received there. We have three times as many patients in only eight months. And the community foundation there has already given us money for teledentistry and COVID-19 outreach. It’s as different as night and day. We feel like they want us there.”
