In the spirit of giving this holiday season, one dentist in Venice is going above and beyond to make sure children in need in the community have a great Christmas.
For the entire month of December, Doctor Donald Lackey is accepting Christmas gifts instead of payments from his patients.
He's been doing this for the last 24 years, working with the City of Venice Police Department to give out these toys and bikes to those that need it the most.
This year, so far, he's raised close to $15,000 in gifts, and will also be able to give 65 families a Christmas dinner basket.
He says he does this every year in order to put a smile on every child's face throughout the holidays.
"The same thing every kid gets out of Christmas... a lot of fun and a lot of joy that they probably otherwise would not have had," Dr. Donald Lackey explained.
They will be giving out the toys and baskets to selected families today (Saturday) at the police station.
The Venice Police Department is also helping out our neighbors in the Panhandle this Christmas. Their Christmas tree inside the police station had special ornaments this year — each one with the name and age of a child from Blountstown who lost everything during Hurricane Michael.
Anyone in the community could pick an ornament and adopt that child for Christmas. They were quickly taken from the tree, and now there are hundreds of gifts ready to be delivered.
“We made a pledge to them when we went to help their agency, that we would take care of their kids during the holidays, and that’s exactly what we’re doing. It’s our way of being able to help not only our community, but other communities who need it in the state of Florida,” MPO Paul Joyce, from the Venice Police Department, said.
