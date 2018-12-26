The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the extension of the registration deadline for Rebuild Florida to March 29.
Rebuild Florida is a long-term recovery effort to repair and rebuild the homes of Florida families that were significantly damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Irma.
DEO Executive Director Cissy Proctor said, “The state of Florida is committed to helping families repair and rebuild homes that were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Irma. We have extended the registration deadline to allow as many homeowners as possible register for assistance. We are encouraging anyone who still has damage as a result of Hurricane Irma to visit RebuildFlorida.gov to learn how you can register for assistance.”
Earlier this year, funding for Rebuild Florida was announced jointly by Gov. Rick Scott and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson, and the program was launched by DEO in September. The long-term recovery effort connects eligible Floridians in the most-impacted communities with federal disaster recovery funding. This funding prioritizes the most vulnerable low-income households, including seniors age 62 and older, families with children age 18 or younger, individuals with disabilities and those displaced from Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands who are permanently resettling in Florida. Owners of rental properties also may qualify if they are renting to low or moderate-income Floridians.
Rebuild Florida centers will remain open across the state to serve as local resources for homeowners to begin the disaster recovery process. Centers are open Monday through Saturday with case managers available to help homeowners complete the registration process. Homeowners can also visit RebuildFlorida.gov or call the Rebuild Florida customer center at 844-833-1010 to receive assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.