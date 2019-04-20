VNfound042019a

A still from a video shot by the Sheriff’s Office helicopter captures a fuzzy image of a missing man found in Venice on Monday.

 PHOTO BY SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The sheriff’s office is commending the deputies who pilot its helicopter for helping to find a missing 88-year-old Venice man suffering from dementia.

On Monday, the man went missing and hadn’t been seen for around three hours. The helicopter took to the air to support ground units and found the elderly man walking down Woodmere Park Boulevard. Ground units were able to intercept the elderly man and bring him safely back to his home.

The sheriff’s office shared video of the search and said, “This video will hit home for many of you whose loved ones may suffer from memory loss including dementia or Alzheimer’s. We are sharing this video to first and foremost, give credit to our deputy pilots but secondly, to show you a side of law enforcement people rarely see. No matter the circumstance, our Aviation Unit, our Patrol Bureau, and everyone else who wears our uniform, is innately committed to public service. This is what we do. This is who we are.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments