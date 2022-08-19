SARASOTA -- Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies were recently recognized for being literal life-savers in the community.
And others were given meritorious medals for their service to the community.
“I am incredibly proud of these men and women who represent the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Kurt Hoffman stated in a news release. “No two days or shifts are ever the same, yet these deputies and their supervisors are making a real impact every day they put on the uniform.
"I commend them for their dedication to duty and improving their community and agency.”
Sarasota County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Snow was presented the Life Saving Award.
Snow was first to arrive to the scene of a motorcyclist's crash, finding the rider's leg was severely severed. Snow worked to stop the bleeding.
"Deputy Snow promptly applied two tourniquets to slow the bleeding as other deputies arrived," the news release stated. "Deputy Snow remained with the injured victim until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital. It is thanks to Deputy Snow’s quick actions that the injured motorcyclist survived."
Sarasota County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher McConnell saved a choking woman to earn the Life Saving Award, the news release stated.
The woman, 61, had stopped breathing after choking. McConnell arrived and found she did not have a pulse.
"Deputy McConnell performed two cycles of CPR before paramedics arrived and took over the victim's treatment," the news release stated. "Paramedics intubated the victim, and a piece of food was removed from her airway. The victim regained a pulse, began breathing independently and was transported to the hospital for further treatment."
It noted that his response and knowing what to do initially was "essential" for paramedics to being able to revive the woman.
Five Court Services officers were given the Meritorious Achievement awards for their work on the new courthouse in South Venice.
Lt. Michael Dumer and Lt. Jamesa Tose along with Sgt. Donald Bennett, Sgt. Eleni Koenig and Sgt. Raymond White were recognized "for their contributions to the planning and completion of the south county courthouse."
In 2019, Tose, White and Bennett began working with other agencies already at the Robert L Anderson Administration Center in South Venice.
"Over several months, Sheriff’s Office personnel took part in significant conversations regarding building layout and security and how the new courthouse would require a holding and transportation area with specific criteria, to meet accreditation standards," the news release stated.
It noted the new facility was almost finished but "plagued by supply chain and labor issues" in 2022.
Dumer, Tose and Koenig worked with construction teams "to identify and overcome problems as they arose," it stated.
In April, it opened -- in no small part due to their efforts.
"Within the 40,000-square-foot building are four courtrooms that accommodate circuit and county civil, county criminal, family, probate, guardianship, and small claims proceedings" it stated. "The facility is equipped with the most advanced technology and court services available.
"It is with credit to Lieutenants Dumer and Tose, as well as Sergeants White, Bennett, and Koenig, for their input in successfully completing this important project that will serve residents in south Sarasota County."
