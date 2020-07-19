Elvera P. Rogers

UPDATE AT 11:10 A.M. SUNDAY, JULY 19: She has been found and is safe, according to the Sheriff's Office.

OSPREY — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing endangered adult.

Elvera P. Rogers was last seen driving her vehicle in the 13000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, Saturday.

She was leaving her place of employment, driving a 2007 light blue Hyundai vehicle bearing Florida tag No. Y58-HGH.

SCSO is encouraging anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office front desk at 941-861-4260 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

